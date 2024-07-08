OpenTable has revealed the restaurants in the county with the most bookings made via its table reservation service.

The list of most booked restaurants is updated monthly, and this is the top 10 as of July 4, 2024.

The list includes five restaurants in Sheffield, three in Doncaster, two in Barnsley and none in Rotherham.

Unsurprisingly, given their popularity, they all have an average rating from of 4.3/5 or higher based on customer reviews on both OpenTable and Google.

Two of the restaurants have a particularly impressive 4.8-star score on OpenTable.

The list includes Italian, Vietnamese, Japanese, Brazilian and Argentinian restaurants.

1 . Piccolino - Sheffield Piccolino is on Millennium Square, opposite the Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre. The popular Italian restaurant has an open kitchen, a cocktail bar and a terrace with a retractable roof. It has a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.3/5 on Google reviews, with one diner praising the 'fantastic food and perfect service'. | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

2 . Tsuki - Sheffield Tsuki, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, is an authentic Japanese restaurant and bar serving sushi, sashimi and other delicacies, along with a range of cocktails, in a stylish setting. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.5/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling it 'absolutely phenomenal'. | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

3 . Estabulo - Doncaster Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, at Unit 5, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster, serves up Brazilian-style grilled meat, which is skewered and then cooked slowly on open flames. There are also a selection of vegetarian, Halal and fish dishes available, and a salad bar. It has a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.6/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling the food 'absolutely amazing'. | National WorldPhoto: National World Photo Sales