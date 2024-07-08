Best restaurants Sheffield: The 10 most booked restaurants in South Yorkshire on OpenTable

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 8th Jul 2024, 06:02 BST

They are the hottest places at which to eat in South Yorkshire.

OpenTable has revealed the restaurants in the county with the most bookings made via its table reservation service.

The list of most booked restaurants is updated monthly, and this is the top 10 as of July 4, 2024.

The list includes five restaurants in Sheffield, three in Doncaster, two in Barnsley and none in Rotherham.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Unsurprisingly, given their popularity, they all have an average rating from of 4.3/5 or higher based on customer reviews on both OpenTable and Google.

Two of the restaurants have a particularly impressive 4.8-star score on OpenTable.

The list includes Italian, Vietnamese, Japanese, Brazilian and Argentinian restaurants.

Piccolino is on Millennium Square, opposite the Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre. The popular Italian restaurant has an open kitchen, a cocktail bar and a terrace with a retractable roof. It has a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.3/5 on Google reviews, with one diner praising the 'fantastic food and perfect service'.

1. Piccolino - Sheffield

Piccolino is on Millennium Square, opposite the Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre. The popular Italian restaurant has an open kitchen, a cocktail bar and a terrace with a retractable roof. It has a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.3/5 on Google reviews, with one diner praising the 'fantastic food and perfect service'. | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Tsuki, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, is an authentic Japanese restaurant and bar serving sushi, sashimi and other delicacies, along with a range of cocktails, in a stylish setting. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.5/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling it 'absolutely phenomenal'.

2. Tsuki - Sheffield

Tsuki, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, is an authentic Japanese restaurant and bar serving sushi, sashimi and other delicacies, along with a range of cocktails, in a stylish setting. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.5/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling it 'absolutely phenomenal'. | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, at Unit 5, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster, serves up Brazilian-style grilled meat, which is skewered and then cooked slowly on open flames. There are also a selection of vegetarian, Halal and fish dishes available, and a salad bar. It has a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.6/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling the food 'absolutely amazing'.

3. Estabulo - Doncaster

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, at Unit 5, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster, serves up Brazilian-style grilled meat, which is skewered and then cooked slowly on open flames. There are also a selection of vegetarian, Halal and fish dishes available, and a salad bar. It has a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.6/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling the food 'absolutely amazing'. | National WorldPhoto: National World

Photo Sales
Ponti's Italian Kitchen is at Fox Valley shopping centre, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield. The food is inspired by the Emilia-Romagna region, with seasonal menus featuring classic Italian dishes made using ingredients from carefully selected suppliers. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.4/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling it an 'amazing' place with 'really yummy classic Italian food'.

4. Ponti's Italian Kitchen - Sheffield

Ponti's Italian Kitchen is at Fox Valley shopping centre, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield. The food is inspired by the Emilia-Romagna region, with seasonal menus featuring classic Italian dishes made using ingredients from carefully selected suppliers. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable and 4.4/5 on Google reviews, with one diner calling it an 'amazing' place with 'really yummy classic Italian food'. | National WorldPhoto: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsSheffieldSouth YorkshireRotherhamDoncasterBarnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.