These pictures from our archive show classroom days from the 60s, 70s and 80s in the Steel City, when things were done a bit differently.

They include the young ladies of Ecclesfield School in the 80s attempting the handbell ringers world record attempt, and a lovely shot of Sister Nativity of St Patrick’s RC Junior and Infants School in the 70s.

There are other sights not common these days - like the children of Gleadless Valley School looking at Turkish pipes on a visit to Istanbul.

Other schools featured in our photo gallery include Abbeydale Grange, Central Tech, King Edward VII and Tapton Secondary schools.

Can you recognise anyone you know in these pictures?

1 . Soccer team Teacher Jenny Huscroft of Birley Spa Middle and Infants School is pictured with her successful soccer team in 1988Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . St Patrick's Sister Nativity and her class at St Patrick's RC Junior & Infants School, Sheffield Lane Top, in July 1973 | Sheffield NewspapersPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Upper school A class of students in the upper school at King Edward VII School, Glossop Road, in 1969. Photo submitted by Linda GoodenPhoto: Linda Gooden Photo Sales

4 . Seaside trip Pupils of All Saints School, Sutherland Road enjoy a train trip to Cleethorpes in 1974Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales