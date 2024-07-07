Pictures capture The Reytons' spectacular homecoming sell-out show at Rotherham's Clifton Park

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th Jul 2024, 13:37 BST

It was the show The Reytons’ huge fan base had been waiting for - and it did not disappoint.

Thousands flocked to Clifton Park yesterday (Saturday, Jyly 6, 2024) to see Rotherham’s finest, The Reytons, play their huge homecoming show with a capacity of 20,000 - making it Rotherham’s biggest-ever outdoor show.

It is also the first time any band has played the park since T-Rex in 1971.

Clifton Park was referenced in The Reytons’ track Kids Off The Estate song, in which they pleased local fans with: "Nintendos came second hand and Clifton Park was Disneyland."

It was a full circle moment for The Reytons - who have racked up a number one album and mostly sold-out arena tour without record company backing.

And it created a memorable day for the thousands of fans in attendance, some of whom you can see in our gallery of pictures taken by photographer, Kerrie Beddows.

Scroll through, and see if you can find anyone you recognise...

Just a snapshot of the incredible day at Clifton Park when The Reytons played their incredible homecoming show

1. The Reytons' homecoming show at Rotherham's Clifton Park

Just a snapshot of the incredible day at Clifton Park when The Reytons played their incredible homecoming show | Kerrie Beddows

Reytons' frontman Jonny Yerrell takes centre stage

2. Taking centre stage

Reytons' frontman Jonny Yerrell takes centre stage | Kerrie Beddows

Reytons' bass player Lee Holland

3. Taking it seriously

Reytons' bass player Lee Holland | Kerrie Beddows

Reytons' lead guitarist Joe O'Brien

4. Enjoying the moment

Reytons' lead guitarist Joe O'Brien | Kerrie Beddows

