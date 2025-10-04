Three shootings that rocked Sheffield communities this week were all targeted, police have confirmed.

On Tuesday, September 30, two separate shootings took place across the city.

The first, on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, took place around 2.40am, causing damage to a property.

The second, at around 10pm on Watery Road in Upperthorpe, resulted in the death of 32-year-old Kassim Mohammed.

Police have clarified that all three shootings in Sheffield this week are believed to have been targeted. | NW

Then, on Thursday, October 2, a third shooting on Wensley Court in Grimesthorpe occurred, again causing only property damage.

At the time of that final incident, South Yorkshire Police described the matter as a ‘targeted attack’, however there was no similar confirmation over the previous events.

Now, is has been confirmed that all three incidents are believed to have been targeted.

Police have also said they are keeping an ‘open mind’ as to whether there are links between each case.

Two people have been arrested in connection with Kassim’s death - a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman.

Earlier today (October 3), Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, said of the murder investigation: "We can confirm that we are now treating this as a targeted attack.

"We are working hard to determine the circumstances which led up to this awful incident and the death of Kassim.

"Our thoughts remain with Kassim's loved ones who have lost a beloved family member and friend. Our priority remains on securing justice for them.

"We are still keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and would encourage anyone who is yet to contact us in this regard to please get in touch via our Major Incident Public Portal."

Anyone who can help provide information to the police on any of the cases can call 101, or use the force’s online portal.

Alternatively, to stay anonymous, information can be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website. No one will know you have contacted them and your details will remain confidential.