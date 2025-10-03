A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal shooting in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman is the second suspect to have been arrested over the death of 32-year-old Kassim Mohammed.

Kassim Mohammed died after being shot on Watery Street in Upperthorpe. | syp

She was arrested in the early hours of this morning, South Yorkshire Police revealed this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She remained in police custody at the time of writing - 2.30pm.

Kassim was fatally shot in Watery Street, Upperthorpe | S70 Media

Kassim, aged 32, was fatally shot on Watery Street in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield on Tuesday night (September 30).

A murder investigation was promptly launched and is continuing at pace, according to SYP.

Alastair Ulke

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, the new Senior Investigating Officer, said: "We can confirm that we are now treating this as a targeted attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working hard to determine the circumstances which led up to this awful incident and the death of Kassim.

“Our thoughts remain with Kassim’s loved ones who have lost a beloved family member and friend. Our priority remains on securing justice for them."

Police are appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage to come forward.

There have been three shootings in three days in Sheffield this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- At at 2.40am on Tuesday, September 30, a gun was fired at a house on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor.

- Later that day, 32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was fatally injured in Watery Street, Upperthorpe.

- At 8.36pm on Thursday, October 2, a firearm was discharged towards a property in Wensley Court.

Members of the public can report information through the Major Incident Public Portal or call 101, quoting incident number 1,026 of 30 September 2025.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their secure online form.