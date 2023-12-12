Sheffield shooting: Page Hall residents "scared" to leave home after teenager's life-threatening injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leaving home is now too scary after a teenager was hospitalised in a shooting early this morning, people living near the Sheffield street have said.
A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatenting injuries and was rushed to hospital after police received reports of a "firearms discharge" on Page Hall Road, near the Northern General Hospital.
One woman who lived nearby told The Star: "It's too scary to leave home."
A man, who was stood observing the police cordon from a nearby off-licence, said he did not know exactly what happened - but said the news was "crazy".
Page Hall Road remains cordoned off between Firth Park Road and Barretta Street as investigations continue. Another, smaller cordon appears to be set on Hinde House Road.
According to police, the 19-year-old is still in hospital receiving treatment at the time of writing.
One woman who lives the area said she knew of the injured man locally and claimed he had recently had a baby, making him a father for the first time.
Police have launched an investigation and anyone with information which could help officers with their enquiries should call 101, quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023.