Two vans were also involved in the four-vehicle collision.

A woman is receiving treatment in hospital after being injured in a four-vehicle crash on a major Sheffield road this morning.

The collision took place on the A625 Hathersage Road in Fox House, Sheffield earlier this morning (Tuesday, December 12, 2023)

The collision took place near to the junction of Long Line near to the junction of Cross Lane in the Fox House area of Sheffield, with police called at 8.28am this morning (Tuesday, December 12, 2023).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "One car, one lorry and two vans were involved in a collision resulting in Hathersage Road being blocked at the junction with Ash House Lane.

"Fire and Ambulance services attended. One woman was taken to hospital with arm injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

"The road was cleared around 9.30am and traffic resumed."