'Avoid the area' warning from Sheffield police as road closed due to incident near Northern General Hospital

Locals have been asked to "avoid the area".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Dec 2023, 08:15 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:27 GMT
UPDATE: 19-year-old hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after shooting near hospital

An "ongoing incident" has closed a residential street near Sheffield's biggest hospital, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Page Hall Road is closed between Firth Park Road and Barretta Street, just a short distance from the Northern General Hospital. The force are yet to clarify the nature of the incident.

In a statement posted to social media, residents were asked to "avoid the area" and motorists urged to "find alternative routes."

Photos of the incident shared on social media show numerous police vehicles on Page Hall Road and police tape and officers creating a cordon.

The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police for more information.

