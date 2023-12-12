'Avoid the area' warning from Sheffield police as road closed due to incident near Northern General Hospital
Locals have been asked to "avoid the area".
An "ongoing incident" has closed a residential street near Sheffield's biggest hospital, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
Page Hall Road is closed between Firth Park Road and Barretta Street, just a short distance from the Northern General Hospital. The force are yet to clarify the nature of the incident.
In a statement posted to social media, residents were asked to "avoid the area" and motorists urged to "find alternative routes."
Photos of the incident shared on social media show numerous police vehicles on Page Hall Road and police tape and officers creating a cordon.
