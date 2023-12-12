These photos show police at the scene after a 19-year-old was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Sheffield.

Page Hall Road, to which police were called in the early hours of this morning, remains cordoned off, with officers guarding the scene.

The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he remains at the time of writing.

Officers were called to the scene on Page Hall Road at around 12.38am this morning (December 12) to reports of a firearms discharge.

Page Hall Road remains closed between the junction of Firth Park Road and Barretta Street while officers conduct their enquiries. People have been asked to avoid the area.

Police have launched an investigation and anyone with information officers with their enquiries should call 101, quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023.

