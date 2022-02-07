- Police were called to Ecclesall Road at around 1.40am on Monday, February 7 to reports that a 20-year-old man had been shot.

- The man is believed to have been travelling down the road in a black Lamborghini, when shots were fired towards the vehicle.

- He is understood to have fled the scene, travelling towards Whirlow, and arrived at Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow, a short time later where he got out of the Lamborghini and got into a white Rolls Royce, which had two others in the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cordons have been in place on Ecclesall Road (left) and Whirlowdale Road (right) this morning after an incident in which a 20-year-old man was shot, leaving him with serious injuries

- From there, the three men travelled in the Rolls Royce to Sheffield Rugby Club, from where they called the emergency services.

- Police confirmed earlier today that the 20-year-old victim has been left with ‘serious injuries’ following the shooting.

- It appears the men were chased after the victim got into the Rolls Royce because police have confirmed that gunshots ‘consistent with a firearms discharge’ were found on the vehicle, suggesting a car chase.

- The two others in the Rolls Royce did not receive any injuries, however.

One lane on Ecclesall Road has been closed for much of this morning following the incident

- Gunshot damage were also found on the Lamborghini which was recovered by officers on Whirlowdale Road.

- Cordons have been in place on both Ecclesall Road, one of the city’s busiest roads, with one lane closed all morning; and on Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow, near to the junction with Whirlow Green.

- The cordons have resulted in significant traffic delays on both roads.

- Ecclesall Road residents have described their shock at seeing a police cordon first thing this morning.

Motorists have experienced delays as a result of the cordon on Ecclesall Road, which is one of Sheffield's busiest roads

- One said: “One of our friends went to work at 5am, and she said they were there at 5am – she just said something must have happened.”

- Another said he had not heard anything in the night, and was shocked to see police had sealed part of the road off. “You don’t see this round here very often,” he said.

- A resident on Whirlow Green, whose property overlooks Whirlowdale Road said they believed the Lamborghini had been left on the road ‘since around 2.30am this morning’.

Bullet holes were found in the Lamborghini recovered by police on Whirlowdale Road

- A grass verge on the edge of the cordon on Whirlowdale Road has been damaged, with what appear to be tyre marks.

- South Yorkshire Police confirmed that Specialist officers have been deployed to Ecclesall Road as the search for those responsible for the shooting continues.

- Speaking earlier today, Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said: “I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of the wider Sheffield community.

“Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured.

“Our officers remain in the area to carry out their work, and additional patrols are in place to provide you with reassurance. If you see our officers, please do speak to them. They are there to help and support you.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone with information to come forward and report to police. No matter how small you think your information is, it could prove vital in our investigation.”

South Yorkshire Police's Crime Scene Investigation team arrived on scene on Whirlowdale Road at around 10.20am this morning

- Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 53 of Monday, February 7.

- Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on: on 0800 555 111. You can also give information via their website at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

- This is all of the information we currently have on the incident, and this story will be updated as new information comes in.