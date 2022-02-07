Whirlowdale Road in Dore is taped off and under police guard, with the supercar the shot man was in at the time of the gun attack, visible within the cordon.

A police CSI unit arrived earlier this morning, with specialist officers in white suits seen examining the Lamborghini.

Police on Whirlowdale Road, Sheffield

One resident said emergency services arrived in the early hours.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was shot in an incident on nearby Ecclesall Road.

The 20-year-old was travelling along Ecclesall Road in a black Lamborghini when shots were reportedly fired towards the vehicle.

He then fled towards Whirlowdale Road, where he got into a white Rolls-Royce with two occupants already inside. The trio then travelled towards Sheffield Rugby Club where they called emergency services.

Whirlowdale Road, Sheffield, is sealed off this morning

Police attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

The Lamborghini was later recovered in Whirlowdale Road and police also recovered the Rolls-Royce, which also had evidcence of damage consistent with a firearm discharge, however the occupants of that vehicle were not injured.

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said: “A cordon is currently in place in Ecclesall Road at the junction with Collegiate Crescent and a lane is out of use whilst officers continue their investigation. Please plan your route and avoid the area if you can.

“I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of the wider Sheffield community.

“Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured.

“Our officers remain in the area to carry out their work, and additional patrols are in place to provide you with reassurance. If you see our officers, please do speak to them. They are there to help and support you.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone with information to come forward and report to police. No matter how small you think your information is, it could prove vital in our investigation.