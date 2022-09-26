Sheffield shooting: City rocked by violent crimes over weekend after stabbing and double-shooting
Sheffield was rocked by a string of violent crimes over the weekend after a man was slashed and two men were shot.
Details emerged on Sunday about how two men were reportedly both found with gunshot wounds in Station Road, Darnall, at around 8.20pm on Friday (September 23).
A video taken at the scene at the time of the incident shows a heavy police presence as officers carried out their investigations.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
Then, in the early hours of Saturday (August 24), a man was reportedly stabbed in the neck on Carver Street.
Video footage seen by The Star shows the young victim sat up and talking with officers following the incident while putting pressure on the base of his neck.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted about the incident but details have not yet been released.
Just hours later, a man in his 20s was reportedly slashed across the face with a knife in an altercation outside Queer Junction, on Moorfoot.
The young man was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called around 5.30am on Saturday, September 24 to reports of a fight at the Queer Junction on The Moor, Sheffield.
“Officers attended and found a man in his 20s with a slash wound. He was taken to hospital, where is injuries are not thought to be serious.
“A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested for assault. They have both since been bailed.”