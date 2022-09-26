Details emerged on Sunday about how two men were reportedly both found with gunshot wounds in Station Road, Darnall, at around 8.20pm on Friday (September 23).

A video taken at the scene at the time of the incident shows a heavy police presence as officers carried out their investigations.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

A police investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was stabbed in the neck, after a group fight broke out in a car park on Carver Street, Sheffield city centre at around 12.30am on Saturday, September 24, 2022

Video footage seen by The Star shows the young victim sat up and talking with officers following the incident while putting pressure on the base of his neck.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted about the incident but details have not yet been released.

A man was slashed during a fight at Queer Junction in Sheffield city centre

Just hours later, a man in his 20s was reportedly slashed across the face with a knife in an altercation outside Queer Junction, on Moorfoot.

The young man was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called around 5.30am on Saturday, September 24 to reports of a fight at the Queer Junction on The Moor, Sheffield.

“Officers attended and found a man in his 20s with a slash wound. He was taken to hospital, where is injuries are not thought to be serious.

The scene in Station Road, Darnall on Friday, September 23 after police were sent out to an incident, as unconfirmed reports suggest there has been a double-shooting in the area