Queer Junction: Man slashed in fight in Sheffield gay bar

Police were called to a Sheffield gay bar after a fight in which a man was slashed.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:50 pm

Violence broke out at Queer Junction on The Moor at 5.30am on Saturday, September 24.

A injured man in his 20s was taken to hospital with slash wounds.

A man was slashed during a fight at Queer Junction in Sheffield city centre

His injuries are not deemed life threatening.

Earlier that same morning, a man in his 20s was stabbed in his neck in an incident on Carver Street in the city centre.

He too was taken to hospital but his injuries are also not thought to be life threatening.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called around 5.30am on Saturday, September 24 to reports of a fight at the Queer Junction on The Moor, Sheffield.

“Officers attended and found a man in his 20s with a slash wound. He was taken to hospital, where is injuries are not thought to be serious.

“A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested for assault. They have both since been bailed.”