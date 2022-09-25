Residents reported seeing multiple police resources, including a liveried car and van, sent out to Station Road, Darnall, at around 8.20pm on Friday, September 23.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that two males were injured in a double-shooting in the area.

A video taken at the scene after the suspected shooting shows a police cordon in place as officers reacted to the incident and carried out initial enquiries.

The scene in Station Road, Darnall on Friday, September 23 after police were sent out to an incident, as unconfirmed reports suggest there has been a double-shooting in the area

Police officers remained at the scene last night (Saturday, September 24).

South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide more information about the incident.