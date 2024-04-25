Armed officers were deployed to a Sheffield street last night after an unknown number of offenders opened fire on a flat, police have confirmed.

Several flats at the junction of Gresley Road and Lowedges Road, in Lowedges, are cordoned off by police this morning (April 25) after the shooting at around 10.38pm yesterday.

Photos show officers guarding a pathway near the flats dotted with yellow evidence markers. Forensic officers were photographed pointing to bullet holes in a set of windows.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the shooting and how armed officers were sent to the scene last night.

No one was hurt in the incident, and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.38pm last night (April 24) following reports of a firearms discharge in the Lowedges area of Sheffield.

“It is reported that multiple shots were fired at a property in Gresley Road, with firearms officers deployed to the scene.

“No injuries were reported but evidence consistent with a firearms discharge was found at the scene, including damage to a property.

“A cordon remains in place while officers conduct further enquiries and there will be additional patrols in the Gresley Road area to reassure members of the community.

“If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1,002 of April 24, 2024.”

