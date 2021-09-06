Dominic Dunka, aged 20, of Willoughby Street, Page Hall, has admitted committing three robberies, one attempted robbery, two thefts and a sexual assault, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Dunka during the hearing on September 6 the offences would have to be considered alongside his previous convictions to establish the extent of his potential danger to the public before he is sentenced.

She said: “Whilst the sentence that is plainly to follow may well see the defendant serve two-thirds rather than half I remain concerned he should be assessed under the dangerousness provisions.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how a serial-robber and sex-offender who struck in Sheffield is facing a long time behind bars.

“The obvious effect of that would be not necessarily whether he serve two-thirds before he would be eligible for release but that he would be on extended licence.”

Dunka’s offending between April 21 and May 13 in Sheffield involved stealing mobile phones and a bank card as well as sexually touching a female aged over 16 without her consent, according to a previous Sheffield Magistrates’ Court hearing.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, told the court he would ensure details of Dunka’s previous convictions would be obtained prior to a sentencing hearing.

Judge Harrison added she was concerned after reading a psychiatric report about Dunka and that it would be necessary to know the details of the defendant’s previous violence matters so she ordered that a probation service pre-sentence report be prepared to assess Dunka’s dangerousness before he is sentenced.

She adjourned the case until October 11 for a sentencing hearing with a Slovakina interpreter to be present and she allowed Dunka, who remains remanded in custody, to attend via a video link from prison.

Judge Harrison told Dunka: “I am very worried about the offences you have pleaded guilty to. The probation service will see you over a video-link in prison and they will provide a report about you.

“If you do not assist them with that report, if you do not co-operate, the court may make certain assumptions about the risk you represent to the public.”