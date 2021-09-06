Armed police deployed and arrest made after Sheffield man is spotted in street with firearm
Police in Sheffield arrested a man who was spotted in the city with a firearm at the weekend.
At midday on Saturday, September 4, armed police were called to Blyde Road, Fir Vale, after receiving reports that a man was in possession of a gun.
South Yorkshire Police said: “A 31-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested for offences under section 16A of the Firearms Act.
“A BB gun was located by officers.”
There have been no reports that the man injured anybody.