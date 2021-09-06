Armed police deployed and arrest made after Sheffield man is spotted in street with firearm

Police in Sheffield arrested a man who was spotted in the city with a firearm at the weekend.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:11 am

At midday on Saturday, September 4, armed police were called to Blyde Road, Fir Vale, after receiving reports that a man was in possession of a gun.

South Yorkshire Police said: “A 31-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested for offences under section 16A of the Firearms Act.

“A BB gun was located by officers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Blyde Road, Sheffield

There have been no reports that the man injured anybody.

Sheffield MP says new pet abduction law will mean tougher sentences for 'horrible crime' after spate of dog thefts

Sheffield police officers nominated for national bravery award for tackling gun-toting man