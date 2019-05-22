SHEFFIELD RAPE: Everything known so far
As detectives continue to investigate the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Sheffield, here is everything known so far:
- The rape was reported to South Yorkshire Police just before 3.35am on Sunday.
- The sex attack had taken place around an hour earlier, at 2.30am.
- It took place in Richmond Heights Woods, Richmond.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
- A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of rape yesterday and remained in police custody last night.
- Detectives investigating the incident want anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.
- The victim and her family are being supported by specialist officers.
- Detective Inspector Tom Woodward said anyone in the area who has concerns should contact the force or speak to a local neighbourhood officer.
- The crime scene was cordoned off for much of Sunday while a forensic examination of the area was carried out.
- Police officers also carried out enquiries in the local area as they attempted to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.
- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 164 of May 19.