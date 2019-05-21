Men sought over armed robbery in Sheffield
Police hunting armed robbers who struck at a Sheffield newsagents have released CCTV images of two men they are trying to identify.
The robbers reportedly struck at The Kiosk in Hackenthorpe on Wednesday, May 8, at around 7pm.
One of the men is said to have approached the counter of the store on Wickfield Grove and threatened an employee with what is believed to be a knife, while the second man stood near the door.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The man with the knife demanded cash but left empty handed, and nobody was injured.
Police today released these CCTV images of two men they want to trace and speak to as part of their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises the men pictured or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident incident number 751 of May 8. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.