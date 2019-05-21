Car flips onto roof on busy Sheffield road
This was the scene after a car overturned and ended up on its roof on the pavement beside a busy road in Sheffield this evening.
By The Star Newsroom
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 19:28
The crash happened on Ecclesall Road in Banner Cross, near the junction with Psalter Lane.
A member of the public said police were at the scene, along with members of the street maintenance team, shortly before 7pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the crash.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and will attempt to bring you more details as we get them.