Man wanted over series of alleged assaults in Barnsley
Police are hunting a man who is wanted in connection with a series of assaults which allegedly took place in Barnsley.
By The Star Newsroom
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 17:35
Leo Angelo Brown, aged 31, is believed to frequent the Great Houghton and Rawmarsh areas of South Yorkshire.
Anyone who knows where he might be is advised not to approach him but to call 999, quoting the reference number 14/68402/19.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.