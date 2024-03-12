Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Sheffield poked fun at motorcyclist they arrested riding a stolen bike with a distinctive licence plate.

The SYP Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team shared how a routine patrol in Manor Lane ended with them pursuing a bike proudly labeled 'PN15'.

After arresting the bike's rider, South Yorkshire Police said: "We couldn't help think about the choice of plate for the rear and if it wasn't just missing an (E) somewhere."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers wrote on their official Facebook page: "We spotted this Sinnis Hoodlum two [seater] up a boy and a girl being ridden along Manor Lane.

"On seeing us, the riders right hand twisted the throttle, and it was on. After a short chase the rain soaked rider and passenger gave up in Manor Oaks Road Sheffield."

Officers say quickly found the bike had been stolen on March 8 from Parkside Academy Barnsley.

Then, the rider told a story of how they had just bought it in cash for £200 from an unknown male in a balaclava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not sure how that one was supposed to deflect guilt," officers continued.

"We couldn't help think about the choice of plate for the rear and if it wasn't just missing an (E) somewhere."

One commentator put their feelings more bluntly: "What an absolute PN15."