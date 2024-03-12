Sheffield police spot stolen bike with distinctive 'PN15' plate after rider throttled off on sight
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Sheffield poked fun at motorcyclist they arrested riding a stolen bike with a distinctive licence plate.
The SYP Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team shared how a routine patrol in Manor Lane ended with them pursuing a bike proudly labeled 'PN15'.
Officers wrote on their official Facebook page: "We spotted this Sinnis Hoodlum two [seater] up a boy and a girl being ridden along Manor Lane.
"On seeing us, the riders right hand twisted the throttle, and it was on. After a short chase the rain soaked rider and passenger gave up in Manor Oaks Road Sheffield."
Officers say quickly found the bike had been stolen on March 8 from Parkside Academy Barnsley.
Then, the rider told a story of how they had just bought it in cash for £200 from an unknown male in a balaclava.
"Not sure how that one was supposed to deflect guilt," officers continued.
"We couldn't help think about the choice of plate for the rear and if it wasn't just missing an (E) somewhere."
One commentator put their feelings more bluntly: "What an absolute PN15."
The rider detained and interviewed for handling, disqualified driving and "other driving matters".