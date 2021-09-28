Sheffield police seek man wanted over ‘threatening and offensive’ letters posted in city
Police in Sheffield want to trace a man over the distribution of letters with ‘offensive’ content in a city suburb.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 12:48 pm
A CCTV image has been released of a man believed to hold vital information about letters with ‘threatening and offensive content, believed to be intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress' which were posted in Upperthorpe at around 7.30am on Monday, September 20.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 205 of September 20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.