Despite being warned that panic buying would only worsen the fuel shortage situation, petrol stations across Sheffield saw a surge of motorists filling up their tanks over the weekend.
The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.
Some petrol stations were closed yesterday due to the volume of people purchasing petrol over the weekend creating shortages, although many have since had deliveries or are expecting deliveries today.
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 10:45
Which petrol stations are open in Sheffield today?
The Star has contacted a number of stations in Sheffield this morning (Tuesday, September 28) which previously said they had no petrol to check on the current situation.
It found that a number of those which yesterday said they had run out have now had a delivery and are back open with fresh supplies.
Texaco on Penistone Road confirmed it now has petrol, and Sainsbury’s on Archer Road said it was expecting a delivery before 9am and petrol should be available from around 10am.
Bramall Lane petrol station is open and not very busy, as is Esso on Ecclesall Road.
Every unleaded pump is open and there are no queues on City Road, however there is no diesel available.
Jet at Crookes reopened last night but was sold out of petrol, with diesel limited to £35 per customer.
Sheffield petrol crisis: South Yorkshire emergency services’ response times not impacted by fuel crisis
South Yorkshire’s police, fire and ambulance crews’ ability to respond to emergencies has not been affected by the recent ‘petrol shortage’.
Twitter user shares Sheffield locations that are out of petrol today
Queues spotted for petrol outside Jet at Crookes
A queue of 11 cars and one motorbike has been reported outside Jet at Crookes.
An eyewitness said: “There’s bollards across the entrance, seems to be one in, one out.”
Here are the Sheffield petrol stations to avoid due to fuel shortages
The Star contacted Sheffield petrol stations earlier today to confirm the availability of fuel.
Here are all the garages that confirmed they had none: Tesco, Saville Street; Texaco, Penistone Road; Texaco, Burncross Road; White Lane Services, White Lane; Sainsbury’s, Archer Road; BP, Sheffield Road; Co-Op, Worksop Road; Co-op, Birley Moor Road; BP Petrol Station, Greenland Road; Texaco, Chesterfield Road; Shell, Ecclesall Road; Sainsbury’s, Eckington Lane; BP, Retford Road; JET, Bradfield Road; Shell, Carlisle Road.
These petrol stations all had no fuel at the time they were contacted by The Star, and may have received a new supply in the meantime.
Here are the five Sheffield petrol stations that claimed to have fuel earlier today
If you’re thinking of braving the queues on the way home in an attempt to get fuel amongst widespread shortages, here are the five petrol stations that claimed to still have fuel earlier today:
- Esso, Fulwood Road
- Texaco, East Bank Road
- BP Petrol Station, Bramall Lane
- Shell Petrol, Herries Road
- Esso, Wordsworth Avenue.
These petrol stations all had fuel at the time they were contacted by The Star earlier today.
Burngreave petrol station shortages on Owler Lane and Carlisle Street
Jet Petrol station located on Owler Lane and Shell Petrol Station on Carlisle Street, both in Burngreave, have been left dry of petrol with both closed due to panic buying and fuel shortages.
Both stations have even had to put up temporary cone barriers to stop customers from coming into the forecourt.
Workers are reassuring that deliveries will come soon, with warnings that prices may rise with the demand. However, the stores remain open within the station as per normal.
Long queues seen at Asda Handsworth petrol station
Is there really a shortage of drivers? A South Yorkshire lorry driver is offered ‘more money’ for ‘less hours’
A South Yorkshire HGV lorry driver shares his views on the current crisis and says that the public don’t know the full truth behind the situation.
HGV driver Paul Sykes said: “Wages have shot up from £11 an hour to around £30.
“That means drivers can work three days a week and get the same amount of money as if they were working full time.
“There isn’t a shortage of drivers, it’s just that the drivers have finally stopped working those horrendous long hours and have started standing up for themselves.
Here’s where you can buy fuel this afternoon
The Star phoned every petrol station it could in Sheffield on Monday (September 27) to ask if they had any petrol. The results were bleak.
As of 2pm today, out of 45 petrol stations contacted by the Star today, only five were able to confirm they had fuel on sale.
