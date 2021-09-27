The Star has contacted a number of stations in Sheffield this morning (Tuesday, September 28) which previously said they had no petrol to check on the current situation.

It found that a number of those which yesterday said they had run out have now had a delivery and are back open with fresh supplies.

Texaco on Penistone Road confirmed it now has petrol, and Sainsbury’s on Archer Road said it was expecting a delivery before 9am and petrol should be available from around 10am.

Bramall Lane petrol station is open and not very busy, as is Esso on Ecclesall Road.

Every unleaded pump is open and there are no queues on City Road, however there is no diesel available.