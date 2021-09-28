Chinese students left bleeding and scared to walk the streets after attacks in Sheffield
Chinese students were left bleeding and in need of hospital treatment after being attacked in Sheffield, it is claimed.
It is reported that a number of female students were left bleeding after being struck over the backs of their heads while walking the streets.
VACANCIES: Sheffield jobs: These are the venues and employers taking on hundreds of staff at a recruitment event this week
There are unconfirmed reports that as many as eight students may have been attacked over recent days.
It is understood that they are University of Sheffield students.
LATEST: Sheffield surgery explains 40-minute wait for patients who wanted to get Covid booster shots
Posting on Twitter and tagging the University of Sheffield and Chinese Embassy, Xue Yong, who said she has been helping the victims in the wake of the attacks, said: “These incidents have caused significant health and mental suffering to the victims, and Chinese students at the university are now living in fear.
“We are afraid that one day, somebody might die from such incident.
“I am not the victims or witness. I just helped them to write letters and report to university. And I am really concerned on these incidents too.”
Another student posted: “We are scared of walking on along in the street.”
A number of international media outlets, including China Global Television Network, have reported on the claims of violence.
The Chinese Consulate General in Manchester is reported to have ‘strongly condemned’ the violence and called for reassurances over the personal safety of Chinese students.
South Yorkshire Police was contacted yesterday but has not yet released a statement.
The University of Sheffield has also been approached.
Anyone with information about the incidents should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.