It is reported that a number of female students were left bleeding after being struck over the backs of their heads while walking the streets.

There are unconfirmed reports that as many as eight students may have been attacked over recent days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Chinese students in Sheffield are reported to have been attacked over recent days (Photo: Xue Yong)

It is understood that they are University of Sheffield students.

Posting on Twitter and tagging the University of Sheffield and Chinese Embassy, Xue Yong, who said she has been helping the victims in the wake of the attacks, said: “These incidents have caused significant health and mental suffering to the victims, and Chinese students at the university are now living in fear.

“We are afraid that one day, somebody might die from such incident.

“I am not the victims or witness. I just helped them to write letters and report to university. And I am really concerned on these incidents too.”

Another student posted: “We are scared of walking on along in the street.”

A number of international media outlets, including China Global Television Network, have reported on the claims of violence.

The Chinese Consulate General in Manchester is reported to have ‘strongly condemned’ the violence and called for reassurances over the personal safety of Chinese students.

South Yorkshire Police was contacted yesterday but has not yet released a statement.

The University of Sheffield has also been approached.