Officers want help tracing the 30-year-old in connection with an alleged attempted GBH in Sheffield on May 5 this year.

Jennett is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build with short, brown hair.

Sheffield Police have appealed for help finding Ashley Jennett, pictured

Police said: “If you have any information that could assist our search, please call 101 quoting incident number 612 of May 5.”