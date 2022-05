The white hatchback could last night be seen next to the A625 with blue and white police tape around the front of the windscreen.

South Yorkshire Special Constabulary tweeted: “This car came off the road between Fox House and Sheffield landing in the ditch pinned up against a tree.

“Driver got lucky this time and walked away with zero injuries - suspected speed was a contributing factor.”

A driver walked away from this shocking crash last night after his car left the road on the A625 on outskirts of Sheffield.