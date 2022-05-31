But now Friends of Darnall Cemetery are calling for help after concerns emerged over fires being deliberately started in the grounds, and drug abuse in dark corners of the 161-year-old site.

The Friends group was set up during lockdown to help improve the environment, and since then, its team of volunteers have transformed the site.

Friends of Darnall Cemetery want to see trees cut back around street lights so they don't block the light

Paths once overgrown with grass have been cut back to reveal the original hard surface.

Grave stones have been cleaned and railings painted. The history of the venue has been researched, and the plots recorded. Around 800 members have signed up to a Facebook group for supporters.

But Norman Zide, who has been spearheading the group since it started two years ago, wants support from other agencies to deal with some of the problems they are encountering.

In recent months, fires have become a problem. A wire bin has had to be chained to the main gate after it was moved and set alight by arsonists within the site.

This is a corner reported to be used by drug users

One quiet corner, under the cover of trees, bears the scorched signs of fires thought to be started deliberately. The black circles are clearly visible below the shade of the canopies.

Graffiti has been appearing on headstones.

Another corner of the park bears the signs of drug abuse. Small plastic bags can be seen on the floor. Residents have complained of finding needles.

Steve Millwood is a supporter of Friends of Darnall Cemetery

Norman says the group would ideally like to see closed circuit television cameras and some of the trees cut back, which residents and visitors to the cemetery fear provide a hiding place for those who may want to remain unseen.

"We want to cut back some of the trees to brighten it up, so that there are less hiding places,” he said. “We feel it would make it safer.

"There are also trees that need cutting back away from the street lights next to one of the paths.”

He said Sheffield Council had given them some tools, but they needed tree surgeons to do a proper job because of the size of the trees involved.

Trees that volunteers would like to see cut back to make Darnall Cemetery safer

"We are trying to bring people back to the cemetery,” he said. “We get good numbers taking part in our litter picks and work days. It is very good for people’s mental health, to come down here and work with us for an hour.”

There is much that the group still wants to do. Norman said he would like to see the volunteers trained in the stone masons skills that would allow them to repair gravestones.

Norman said: “Someone taking the bin and setting it alight inside the cemetery – this is disgraceful, disrespectful and so disappointing.”

He acknowledges support from councillors and Sheffield Council’s bereavement services.

He added: “It is a sacred place that should be respected by all faiths and people from all backgrounds. It is a place that people still dump rubbish in the area and it is a known hotspot for drinking and drugs.

This bin has been chained to railings at Darnall Cemetery after having been moved and set alight in the past

"I have relatives in this cemetery and I was born and bred in the area of Darnall.

“This cemetery was beautiful back in the day, and our group's aim is to bring it back to look cared for. Most of all we are all volunteers that give our precious time to a community project."

Locals appreciate the volunteers’ work.

Retired clergyman Rev Steve Millwood said: “I’ve been involved with the friends group only a short time. They’ve done a tremendous job. If you’d seen this place before, it really was really run down and they’ve really worked hard as a group. It makes a difference. I live in the area, and I think that the more community organisations there are to make things better, that’s a help.”

Darnall councillor Mary Lea said: “They’ve been going for a couple of years now and they’ve done some excellent work in the cemetery, not just litter picking but heavy work like clearing the edges of the footpaths, researching who’s in the cemetery.

"They’ve done a tremendous amount of work and it’s all work that really helps and enhances the look of the cemetery and keeps it alive. It puts the message out that people are looking after this cemetery, putting a lot of work into it, so please respect it, and that message does get across.

“There’re always a few people who ignore that, but local people are really keen that this is a well respected pleasant cemetery that people use, walk through, and the Friends group do a tremendous amount of work to keep that message going.”

Rubbish cleared

Resident Janine Marshall said the group has been very useful to the area. She said: “It’s totally changed in here since they started work. It’s much better. There’s not as much rubbish, all the rubbish is being cleared. It’s a nice place to walk."

Fellow resident Pat Cook pointed to a corner of the park that was always piled high with rubbish. “It’s gone,” she said. “And I come in, run round, and I find everything is altering for the better.”

What are police doing at Darnall Cemetery?

South Yorkshire Police said the area’s neighbourhood policing team was aware of concerns from the local community and they were increasing patrols in the area to address this.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service added in a statement: “Deliberate fire-setting is never acceptable, and especially not within a cemetery such as this. We are fully committed to stamping out arson and work with our partners on a daily basis to this end.

“We often urge local residents to help us with this, by reporting anything they know about fire-setting to us, but it’s also great to see the work that is being done as part of this valuable community project. This, too, helps us reduce arson and protect local people.”

Call their firestopper line on 0800 169 5558.

Coun Mary Lea is a supported of Friends of Darnall Cemetery