Sheffield police say 'no further action' needed over concerns about 'two-year-old' pictured with bowie knife
Police confirmed they received reports of concern for the welfare of a child shortly after 12pm on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The reports were in relation to images of a boy, said to be just two-years-old, holding a large knife.
The photographs, which have been seen by The Star, showed a boy stood on a bed holding a large knife in his hands. The knife was sheathed and the cover said to have been secured in place.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers did discuss the concerns raised with the parent of the boy.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It was determined that no further action was required and the incident has been filed.”
What is a bowie knife?
Bowie knives are defined as “fighting knives” and originated in Arkasas in the USA in the 1800s. In modern day, the term can largely refer to any large sheath knife with a crossguard and a clip point.
From the tip of the blade to the end of the handle, bowie knives are usually between 12-18 inches long. The blade itself is often between five and 12 inches.
Bowie knives are legal to own and use in the UK, so long as it is in specific situations like farming or game keeping. It is, of course, illegal to take a bowie knife out in public or to carry it without good reason.