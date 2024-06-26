Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No further action is needed following concerns relating to images of a young Sheffield boy holding a bowie knife, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Police confirmed they received reports of concern for the welfare of a child shortly after 12pm on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The reports were in relation to images of a boy, said to be just two-years-old, holding a large knife.

The photographs, which have been seen by The Star, showed a boy stood on a bed holding a large knife in his hands. The knife was sheathed and the cover said to have been secured in place.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers did discuss the concerns raised with the parent of the boy.

A hunting knife with a clip point (commonly seen on bowie knives) is held by an employee at a film and television prop company in London. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) | Getty Images

A spokesperson for the force said: “It was determined that no further action was required and the incident has been filed.”

What is a bowie knife?

Bowie knives are defined as “fighting knives” and originated in Arkasas in the USA in the 1800s. In modern day, the term can largely refer to any large sheath knife with a crossguard and a clip point.

From the tip of the blade to the end of the handle, bowie knives are usually between 12-18 inches long. The blade itself is often between five and 12 inches.