Sheffield police launch investigation after reports of man attacking cats in videos on social media
South Yorkshire Police confirmed they recieved the reports from the Westfield area on Thursday afternoon (January 9, 2025).
A spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.
“If anyone has information that could help officers in their enquiries, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 950 of 9 January 2025.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
The police spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made, at the time of writing.