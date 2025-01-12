Sheffield police launch investigation after reports of man attacking cats in videos on social media

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Jan 2025, 10:01 BST
Police in Sheffield have confirmed they are investigating reports of animal cruelty and threats to commit damage after a man allegedly videoed himself attacking cats.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they recieved the reports from the Westfield area on Thursday afternoon (January 9, 2025).

A spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has information that could help officers in their enquiries, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 950 of 9 January 2025.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Local Facebook groups saw a flurry of posts urging other residents to keep their pets indoors.

The police spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made, at the time of writing.

