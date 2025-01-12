Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are being asked to help police to located a teenager who is wanted in connection with a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries across South Yorkshire.

Police say 18-year-old Kyle Allen, from Barnsley, is wanted in connection with burglaries and attempted burglaries across South Yorkshire between October and December 2024.

A South Yorkshire Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He is also wanted in connection with reports of attempted shoplifting and making threats to damage property in Barnsley on October 30 and alleged incidents of theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

“Allen has links to Darfield, Dearne, and Wombwell in Barnsley. Officers believe he has been in the Wombwell and central Barnsley areas in recent days.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Allen recently or knows where he may be staying.

“He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build. He has wavy black hair and is clean shaven.

“If you see Allen, please do not approach him, but call 999.”

If have information about his whereabouts, please call 101 or use the force’s online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote crime reference number 14/221415/24 when you get in touch.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, please complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org