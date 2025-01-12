RSPCA investigates video of person 'kicking out' at German Shepherd dog's head in Chesterfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The animal welfare charity is looking into footage which appears to show a German Shepherd being roughly treated during a walk near Walton Drive, Chesterfield, at 6.30pm on Thursday 2 January.
The footage appears to show a person kicking out at the German Shepherd, narrowly missing the animal’s head and back. The dog appears to be distressed by what is happening and is seen cowering and dropping to the floor.
The charity is appealing to people who may have vital information that may be able to help with their enquiries to get in touch.
RSPCA Inspector Jaqui Miller, said: “We’ve received footage which we’ve got concerns about.
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and the surrounding areas.
“We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident or who can help us identify the dog so we check on their welfare.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RSPCA’s Inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01419297.