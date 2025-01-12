Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

RSPCA inspectors are investigating after video emerged appearing to show someone kicking out at a large dog.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal welfare charity is looking into footage which appears to show a German Shepherd being roughly treated during a walk near Walton Drive, Chesterfield, at 6.30pm on Thursday 2 January.

The footage appears to show a person kicking out at the German Shepherd, narrowly missing the animal’s head and back. The dog appears to be distressed by what is happening and is seen cowering and dropping to the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is appealing to people who may have vital information that may be able to help with their enquiries to get in touch.

RSPCA Inspector Jaqui Miller, said: “We’ve received footage which we’ve got concerns about.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident or who can help us identify the dog so we check on their welfare.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RSPCA’s Inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01419297.