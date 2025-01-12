Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield MP has remembered two young boys killed by their father 10 years ago in her House of Commons speech during the debate on the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Marie Tidball, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, spoke about the tragic deaths of Jack and Paul Sykes.

The brothers were 12 and nine when they were murdered by their father, a known domestic abuser, after he set the family home on fire during a permitted contact visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Claire Throssell MBE lost both boys after Darren Sykes barricaded them inside his attic and set fire to the home in 2014.

Dr Tidball told the Commons how she had met Claire at a remembrance service at the MP’s old secondary school in Penistone.

“Every year, the headteacher marks the deaths of Claire’s sons, former pupils, Jack and Paul,” the Labour MP said. “However, the names of most of the children who’ve have been murdered at the hands of their domestically abusive parents, in the decade since Claire’s boys were killed, remain unspoken. But we must not forget them.

“Between 2005 and 2015, Women's Aid research found 19 children, including Jack and Paul, had been killed as a result of unsafe contact with abusive parents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack and Paul Sykes with mum, Claire Throssell | Archive

Dr Tidball said the “landmark legislation” would play a crucial role in creating a safer and higher quality education system for every child and protect the most vulnerable children.

She spelled out the urgency to reinforce the “incredible strategic work” in the Bill with a need to change the law to remove the principle of presumption of contact in the Family Courts.

This principle currently allows known abusers to have contact with their children, putting those children’s lives at risk.

Dr Marie Tidball MP (right) and Claire Throssell MBE (middle) met with victims minister Alex Davies-Jones in November 2024. | Office of Marie Tidball MP

“I welcome this landmark new legislation and would like to thank Dr Marie Tidball MP for being such a passionate and strong advocate for children and young people at risk of harm and abuse within the home,” Claire said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I held my boys in my arms so tightly as they died and promised them that no more children should have to die at the hands of their parent...someone who should love and protect them the most.

“I have yet to keep that promise but with more robust legislation put into place alongside cohesive and joint working practices between agencies it is not impossible to achieve.

Dr Tidball (centre) was elected MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge in the 2024 General Election. | National World

“Presumption has no place in legislation nor a court of law and when presumptions are made upon children's lives those lives are ended because of it.

“It’s with deep sadness that I say in the 10 years since Jack and Paul’s deaths there have been many more preventable child murders since and I too call for this government to urgently address the dangerous presumption that its in the best interests of the child to have contact with both parents where one parent is known as a perpetrator of abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the children whose lives were taken should have been heard, believed and supported their lives and futures mattered. This new legislation will see, support and protect all.”

Both Claire and Dr Tidball met with MP Alex Davies Jones, the government victims minister, to discuss the presumption of contact for abusive parents.

The minister is said to have committed to a review on the impact of presumption of contact.

In her Commons speech on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Dr Tidball said: “The government is taking 'strong action' ... and [I commend] the work of the Secretary of State for Education for bringing forward such a transformative Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Claire Throssell promised her two boys that no other children would die in the same tragic circumstances that her sons did.

“I am proud that our Mission-Led Government includes halving violence against women and girls in a decade – and recognises the need to use every government tool available to target perpetrators and address the root causes of abuse and violence.

“To achieve this mission, and fulfil the promise Claire made to her children a decade ago, will require connecting the incredible strategic work in the Bill with an urgent need to change the law to remove the principle of presumption of contact in the Family Courts.

“This is an important piece of the jigsaw puzzle to complement the work being enacted in the Bill we are debating today. I look forward to our government's response to the 2020 Harm Report on this principle - something the Conservatives failed to do in government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I commend the Bill - it brings forward a landmark approach to safeguarding children at risk, and I am proud to support it.”

Darren Sykes, who was 44 at the time, died in the same blaze that killed Jack and Paul. He had left his children playing with a new train set in the attic of his home, before pouring petrol around the house.

Nine-year-old Paul died at the home. His brother, Jack, died in hospital six days later.

In the years since, Claire has been campaigning tirelessly with Women’s Aid to stop unsafe child contact with dangerous perpetrators of domestic abuse.