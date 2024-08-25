Sheffield police stumble upon 'cannabis factory' with 277 plants worth £250,000 during burglary callout

Police in Sheffield have revealed how they stumbled across an operational cannabis farm when responding to reports of a residential burglary.

Officers responding to the burglary callout in Lowedges, Sheffield, on Friday, August 23, found four rooms and a loft had been converted to a cannabis factory.

£250,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Lowedges, Sheffield, after being discovered during a callout to a residential burglary. | South Yorkshire Police

277 plants were seized from the site, which are said to have a street valued of over £250,000.

No one was present at the address when police arrived and the force have not announced any arrests in connection to the discovery.

The investigation is reported to be ongoing.

