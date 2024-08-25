Sheffield neighbourhoods: 15 happiest and most desirable areas to live in, including Nether Edge and Crookes

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 08:01 BST

Have you ever considered living in any of these neighbourhoods?

Fourteen of the best neighbourhoods to live in in Sheffield have been decided by The Star's readers.

People have reflected on their own childhoods, where they have moved to, and where they have visited to come up with the finalised list.

Often dictated by being near the countryside or good transport links, there is a range of factors at play.

Did your favourite Sheffield suburb make the list?

Photo shows Sheffield Botanical Gardens. (Picture: Scott Merrylees)

1. Ranmoor

Photo shows Sheffield Botanical Gardens. (Picture: Scott Merrylees) | Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Bents Green is growing in popularity, as reflected by sharply increasing house prices in the last few years.

2. Bents Green

Bents Green is growing in popularity, as reflected by sharply increasing house prices in the last few years. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

There is plenty of green space and people describe the community as "wonderful". (Photo: Owlthorpe Fields in Sheffield)

3. Owlthorpe

There is plenty of green space and people describe the community as "wonderful". (Photo: Owlthorpe Fields in Sheffield) | NW - permitted Photo: BBC

Photo shows The Admiral Rodney pub, overlooking Sheffield's Loxley Valley.

4. Loxley

Photo shows The Admiral Rodney pub, overlooking Sheffield's Loxley Valley. | Admiral Rodney Photo: Admiral Rodney

