Rioters who attacked a Holiday Inn hotel in Rotherham have been sentenced to a combined 71 years and there will be more to come, a senior South Yorkshire Police officer has warned.

The warning came as Detective Chief Inspector, Ben Wood, shared a personal message of thanks with residents who have supported officers over the last month.

“The support we have been receiving from the wider community of South Yorkshire has been amazing,” he said, "I wanted to personally say a thank you to those who have helped us in our investigation. A key way we are identifying suspects is through members of the community giving us information on who these people are and where they might be.”

Anti-migration protesters rioted outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which was being used as an asylum hotel, on August 4, 2024 in Rotherham, United Kingdom. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

DCI Wood has been the senior investigating officer overlooking the case against actors of violent disorder in Rotherham, which has now seen 28 people put behind bars for their involvement.

He added: "Those who have been brought to justice have received a collective sentence of over 71 years in prison, this could not have been done without your support, thank you.

"We have also received numerous letters of thanks, with officers receiving gestures of gratitude and praise - it has been truly wonderful to see. These kind words go a long way and show true community spirit."

Two riot police officers assist an injured colleague away from the Holiday Inn hotel targeted by rioters in Rotherham on August 4, 2024. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

During the violent disorder in Manvers on August 4, 2024, more than 60 police officers were injured as they were subject to hours of abuse with missles - including concrete blocks, chairs, glass bottles and cans - being thrown at them.

"Our investigation remains ongoing as we continue to bring offenders before the courts, holding them accountable for the outright disgraceful behaviour they displayed,” DCI Wood continued.

"Be assured, if you were there, we are coming for you."