A section of a major Sheffield road is expected to remain closed until tonight, after a multi-vehicle crash.

South Yorkshire Police were called out at 11.53am today (Friday, December 1, 2023) to reports of a road traffic collision on Sheffield Parkway, near Nunnery Square.

Police subsequently closed a section of the Parkway, between Derek Dooley Way and Prince of Wales Road, in both directions.

A spokesperson for the force said they do not expect the road to fully re-open until around 8pm tonight.

They added: "We would urge drivers to avoid the area and find other routes of travel.

"Thank you for your understanding."

A Stagecoach Supertram spokesperson said they were experiencing delays across their tram network, as a result of the crash.

A second crash, near to Seven Hills School on Granville Road near Sheffield city centre, has added to the delays being experienced by motorists this afternoon.

Buses are being diverted via City Road Duke Street, Park Square and Sheaf Street to resume normal service after Suffolk Road following the Granville Road crash. This is in both directions.