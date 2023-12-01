CCTV released after four men rob victim of watch, phone and bus pass in Sheffield city centre
Do you recognize the man highlighted in red?
A victim was assaulted and robbed by four men in Sheffield city centre who took his watch, phone and bus pass.
The incident happened on Arundel Gate at 3.15am on October 23 soon after the victim had been drinking in the Banker's Draft pub in Market Place.
The man was approached by a group of four males who assaulted him before robbing him of his watch, jewellery, mobile phone, bank card and bus pass.
Officers now want to speak to the man highlighted in red in the picture above. Do you recognise him?
Police have described him as a mixed-race man of a medium build, with short dark hair and a beard. Is it is believed he is aged between 20 and 35 and is approximately 5ft 5ins to 5ft 8ins tall.
If you can help identify this person, contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 88 of October 23, 2023.