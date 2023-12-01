Do you recognize the man highlighted in red?

A victim was assaulted and robbed by four men in Sheffield city centre who took his watch, phone and bus pass.

The incident happened on Arundel Gate at 3.15am on October 23 soon after the victim had been drinking in the Banker's Draft pub in Market Place.

Police wanted to speak to the man highlighted in red after four men robbed a victim of his watch, jewellery, mobile phone, bank card and bus pass on Arundel Gate in Sheffield.

Officers now want to speak to the man highlighted in red in the picture above. Do you recognise him?

Police have described him as a mixed-race man of a medium build, with short dark hair and a beard. Is it is believed he is aged between 20 and 35 and is approximately 5ft 5ins to 5ft 8ins tall.