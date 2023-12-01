Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield motorists are experiencing extensive delays, after two crashes on busy city roads.

The most recent crash took place near to Seven Hills School on Granville Road, close to Sheffield city centre, with disruption first reported at around 3pm this afternoon (Friday, December 1, 2023).

The most recent crash took place near to Seven Hills School on Granville Road, close to Sheffield city centre, with disruption first reported at around 3pm this afternoon (Friday, December 1, 2023)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports suggest Granville Road is partially blocked near to the school, with bus services being diverted in both directions via City Road, Duke Street, Park Square and Sheaf Street to resume normal service after Suffolk Rd.

The crash took place as Sheffield's road network was already congested, following a multi-vehicle crash on Sheffield Parkway, one of Sheffield's busiest roads.

The Parkway is shut between Derek Dooley Way and Prince of Wales Road and with emergency services at the scene, South Yorkshire Police are urging people to avoid the area.

A force spokesperson said that section of the Parkway is expected to be closed until around 8pm.

Read More The Moor: Council chief welcomes return of traders after row with landlord NewRiver

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: "We were called at 11.53am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Sheffield Parkway, near Nunnery Square.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and a section of Sheffield Parkway has been closed in both directions while they continue their work."

Read More CCTV released after four men rob victim of watch, phone and bus pass in Sheffield city centre

Commenting on the disruption the two crashes have caused to Sheffield's bus network, a spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said: "Due to the ongoing incidents in the Sheffield area, we are seeing delays of up to 60 minutes across our Sheffield network.

"Our team are working hard to minimise delays and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."