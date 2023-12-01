The emergency services are currently on the scene, and people are being urged to avoid the area.

A major Sheffield road is closed in both directions this afternoon, following a multi-vehicle crash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is shut between Derek Dooley Way and Prince of Wales Road and with emergency services at the scene, we would urge people to avoid the area."

The collision took place on Sheffield Parkway earlier today (Friday, December 1, 2023) and a section of the road is currently closed in both directions, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed a few moments ago.

A Travel South Yorkshire spokesperson added: "A57 Parkway Closed both ways by police.

"Bus diversions will be in place and delays are expected.