Sheffield Parkway: Major Sheffield road closed in both directions after multi-vehicle crash
The emergency services are currently on the scene, and people are being urged to avoid the area.
A major Sheffield road is closed in both directions this afternoon, following a multi-vehicle crash.
The collision took place on Sheffield Parkway earlier today (Friday, December 1, 2023) and a section of the road is currently closed in both directions, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed a few moments ago.
The SYP spokesperson continued: "It is shut between Derek Dooley Way and Prince of Wales Road and with emergency services at the scene, we would urge people to avoid the area."
A Travel South Yorkshire spokesperson added: "A57 Parkway Closed both ways by police.
"Bus diversions will be in place and delays are expected.
"Please allow extra time for travelling if possible."