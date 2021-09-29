Kevin Yeardley, aged 64, of Pembroke Crescent, High Green, Sheffield, repeatedly abused the youngster from 2001 when she was aged between nine and 13 years-old.

Judge Sarah Wright, during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on September 28, told Yeardley: “She suffered enormous psychological harm and has separate physical symptoms from her anxiety and she will continue to suffer throughout her life as a result of your actions.”

Kevin Yeardley, aged 64, of Pembroke Crescent, High Green, Sheffield, has been jailed for sex offences

The complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told her current partner and husband in 2017 and the police were alerted in 2018.

She stated: “I would like to say this has been like a life sentence for me. I think about it every day even though I don’t want to.”

The complainant added she suffers with flashbacks and she is on anti-depressants and medication for anxiety and the abuse has affected her relationships.

Yeardley pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual assault.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said: “There was an emotional earthquake set off by Kevin Yeardley through his own offending.

“These were life-changing events for the complainant and it’s reasonable to infer she will be troubled by them for the rest of her days as will everyone else affected by them including the defendant.”

Mr Hughes said the defendant’s life will never be the same again given his age and health problems and he regrets his actions.

He added: “He’s bereft in my submission and he very much fears being isolated in what will be a very difficult time in prison that he has brought upon himself.”

Judge Wright sentenced Yeardley to nine years of custody and also made him the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years and a restraining order for the same period.