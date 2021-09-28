Ms Shan He, aged 33, of Edward Street in Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count on possession of an offensive weapon.

It comes after female students, said to be from the University of Sheffield, were attacked in the city in recent days.

Ms He was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on the afternoon of Tuesday September 28.