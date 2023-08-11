"RIP, had a heart of gold. His dog will be lost without him."

Tributes have been paid to an elderly man with "a heart of gold" who was stabbed to death in Sheffield on Wednesday night.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was found with severe injuries in an area of parkland of Shortbrook Close just after 11pm on August 9. Paramedics and police officers were scrambled to the scene but, sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents have paid tribute to a man in his 70s who was stabbed to death near Shortbrook Close in Westfield, Sheffield, on the evening of August 9.

Today, residents have paid tribute to the yet-unnamed man, who it is believed may have been walking his dog at the time of the attack.

One resident wrote: "RIP, had a heart of gold. His dog will be lost without him, they say a dog is a man's best friend. Thinking of his family and all the people who know him."

"This is so sad thoughts go out to his family and the poor lad who found him," wrote another.

The fatally wounded man was found close to a footpath leading from Shortbrook Close at around 11pm on August 9. A murder investigation is now under way, and a 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police cordoned off the entire park for all of Wednesday night and much of Thursday while they investigated the attack. Two large privacy tents could be seen across the field near to the footpath.

Another member of the public wrote: "Absolutely terrible. A vulnerable old man, why would anyone do this to him. What makes people think that they can take someone's life."

Anyone with information that could help with enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1192 of August 9.