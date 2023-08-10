News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield murder: Crime scene investigators cordon off field after man stabbed to death in Westfield

Photos show a crime scene has been established on the field close to a footpath leading from Shortbrook Close.

By Alastair Ulke, Harry Harrison
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:11 BST

Crime scene investigators have cordoned off a Sheffield park area today after a man was stabbed to death late last night.

Crime scene investigators are on scene on an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, Westfield, Sheffield, after a man was stabbed to death late at night on August 9.Crime scene investigators are on scene on an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, Westfield, Sheffield, after a man was stabbed to death late at night on August 9.
Crime scene investigators are on scene on an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, Westfield, Sheffield, after a man was stabbed to death late at night on August 9.

A large police presence was scrambled to an area off Shortbrook Close at around 11pm last night (August 9) to reports a man had been found with serious injuries.

Officers and paramedics located the man but, sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This image shows the extent of the police cordon, with members of the public unable to enter much of the parkland area.This image shows the extent of the police cordon, with members of the public unable to enter much of the parkland area.
This image shows the extent of the police cordon, with members of the public unable to enter much of the parkland area.

Today, an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close has been taped off and crime scene investigators are on site. Several large privacy tents have been put up and officers can be seen combing the area.

A police van close to the scene. The victim, a man of unknown age, was pronounced dead at the scene on the parkland near Shortbrook Close.A police van close to the scene. The victim, a man of unknown age, was pronounced dead at the scene on the parkland near Shortbrook Close.
A police van close to the scene. The victim, a man of unknown age, was pronounced dead at the scene on the parkland near Shortbrook Close.

South Yorkshire Police are also due to hold a press conference at 3pm today over the killing.

Anyone with information that could help with enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1192 of August 9.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

