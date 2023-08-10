Photos show a crime scene has been established on the field close to a footpath leading from Shortbrook Close.

Crime scene investigators have cordoned off a Sheffield park area today after a man was stabbed to death late last night.

A large police presence was scrambled to an area off Shortbrook Close at around 11pm last night (August 9) to reports a man had been found with serious injuries.

Officers and paramedics located the man but, sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today, an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close has been taped off and crime scene investigators are on site. Several large privacy tents have been put up and officers can be seen combing the area.

South Yorkshire Police are also due to hold a press conference at 3pm today over the killing.

Anyone with information that could help with enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1192 of August 9.