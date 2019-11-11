Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin killed two children

Sarah Barrass, aged 35, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, is to be sentenced tomorrow after admitting murdering two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children, all of whom are under the age of 14.

Brandon Machin, 39, who is a relative of Barrass, also entered guilty pleas to the same offences and is to be sentenced tomorrow at Sheffield Crown Court.

Blake Barrass, 14, and Tristan Barrass, 13, died after an incident at their home in Shiregreen in May.

Their mum and Machin are also to be sentenced for five counts of attempted murder against four children.

The charges relate to both of the murdered boys and two of their siblings.