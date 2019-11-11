Sheffield mum prepares to be sentenced for killing her two children
A Sheffield mum is preparing to be sentenced for killing two of her children and plotting to kill four others.
Sarah Barrass, aged 35, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, is to be sentenced tomorrow after admitting murdering two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children, all of whom are under the age of 14.
Brandon Machin, 39, who is a relative of Barrass, also entered guilty pleas to the same offences and is to be sentenced tomorrow at Sheffield Crown Court.
Blake Barrass, 14, and Tristan Barrass, 13, died after an incident at their home in Shiregreen in May.
Their mum and Machin are also to be sentenced for five counts of attempted murder against four children.
The charges relate to both of the murdered boys and two of their siblings.
Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, who adjourned sentencing until November 12 after the guilty pleas were entered, told the pair that they face a whole life sentence.