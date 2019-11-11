The men were in a stolen car which officers spotted parked up in Shiregreen in May.

When officers approached the car, which had been stolen from Lowedges a few days earlier, they found 18-year-old Derice Cohen behind the wheel with a fully loaded, double-barrelled shotgun on the seat next to him.

L-R: Derice Cohen and Leon Waite

Leon Waite, 21, was in the boot of the car.

DC Vicky Kenny said the men were in a stolen car which had been taken from Lowedges on May 23.

She added: “Several days later, firearms officers located the vehicle parked up in Shiregreen. It appeared to be unoccupied and was in darkness.“As officers approached the vehicle they found Cohen sat in the driver’s seat with a fully loaded, double-barrelled shotgun and ammunition next to him on the passenger seat.

South Yorkshire Police found this sawn-off shotgun in a car in Sheffield

“Waite, it transpired, was in the boot.

“Both men were swiftly arrested.”

She added: “Undoubtedly these are two very dangerous men and I am satisfied with the sentences they have received today.

“We are working extremely hard to take weapons off the streets of Sheffield, and I hope this goes some way to reassure the public of this.”Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said: “Whilst there is no doubt in my mind that Sheffield is a safer place with these individuals in prison, there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure criminals know the people of South Yorkshire will not tolerate firearms on our streets.“If you have information, which could help us put those involved in serious and organised crime before the courts, let us know and we will take positive action.”

Waite, of Birch House Avenue, Oughtibridge, was locked up for six years after being found guilty of possessing a firearm.

He was sentenced to a further three months, to run concurrently, for being a passenger in a stolen car.Cohen, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm.