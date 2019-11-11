Anna-Marie Pokutova, aged 14, has been reported missing from the Burngreave area of the city.LATEST: Floods cause more disruption for train passengers across South YorkshireShe is thought to have left her home in the Burngreave Bank area at some time between 10pm on Friday, November 8 and 7am on Saturday, November 9.

South Yorkshire Police said officer believe she may be in the Page Hall area.

Anna-Marie Pokutova has been missing since last week

