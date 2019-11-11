Girl, aged 14, still missing after vanishing in Sheffield
A teenage girl reported missing in Sheffield last week has still not been found.
Anna-Marie Pokutova, aged 14, has been reported missing from the Burngreave area of the city.She is thought to have left her home in the Burngreave Bank area at some time between 10pm on Friday, November 8 and 7am on Saturday, November 9.
South Yorkshire Police said officer believe she may be in the Page Hall area.
The teenager is thought to have been wearing a leather jacket, a black and white scarf and high heels when she disappeared.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 231 of November 9.