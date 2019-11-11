Emergency services were caller to Denman Street, Eastwood, at 9.30pm yesterday following reports that a man had been seriously injured.A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.He has not yet been formally identified and a post mortem examination has not yet taken place.

But a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from the Rotherham area have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in police custody this morning.

Denman Street, Eastwood, Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said: “This is to allow detectives to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death.Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Denman Street area yesterday evening.“If you believe you have any information that could help police, please call.”Dial 101 and quote incident number 800 of November 10 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.