Courtney is known to have links to Hillsborough.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concern is growing over the welfare of a 14-year-old girl from Sheffield who has not been seen in three days.

The teenager, who has been identified only has Courtney, was last seen leaving her home on Saturday, September 9, 2023. She has not been seen since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police officers are said to be growing "increasingly concerned" for Courtney's welfare.

Courtney has not been seen in three days. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

She is described as white, around 5'5" tall and of a slim build. She has very long, light brown hair and hazel eyes, as well as two nasal piercings and a scar on her top lip.

It is not known what Courtney may be wearing, but she is known to frequent the Hillsborough area of the city.