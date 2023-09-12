Sheffield missing girl: Growing concern for 14-year-old girl not seen in three days
Courtney is known to have links to Hillsborough.
Concern is growing over the welfare of a 14-year-old girl from Sheffield who has not been seen in three days.
The teenager, who has been identified only has Courtney, was last seen leaving her home on Saturday, September 9, 2023. She has not been seen since.
South Yorkshire Police officers are said to be growing "increasingly concerned" for Courtney's welfare.
She is described as white, around 5'5" tall and of a slim build. She has very long, light brown hair and hazel eyes, as well as two nasal piercings and a scar on her top lip.
It is not known what Courtney may be wearing, but she is known to frequent the Hillsborough area of the city.
Anyone who has seen Courtney, or knows where she may be, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police immediately, either via their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 24 of September 11, 2023.