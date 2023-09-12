Elena Gratton has no idea her fatigue and pain were actually symptoms of a rare blood cancer that affects just one in a million people each year.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When an intensive treatment unit (ITU) nurse from Sheffield started feeling tired and run down, she put it down to her long working hours and her busy life as the mum of a toddler. But it turned out she had a rare form of leukaemia.

This September, 30-year-old Elena Gratton is supporting Leukaemia Care in its mission to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease after she was diagnosed with plasma cell leukaemia (PCL), a rare and aggressive variant of multiple myeloma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her symptoms began a couple of months before she went to her GP, first starting out with various infections and joint pain. She said: “One week it would be my shoulder, the next it would be my hip.

“I started to make excuses for my symptoms; as a night shift worker as an ITU nurse who then came home to an energetic two-year-old, it made sense as to why I was feeling so exhausted or why random bruising began to appear.”

Before her diagnosis, Elena found herself exhausted and struggling to go for walks with her son and her husband, Ben.

But on the Saturday before her diagnosis, while on a walk with her husband, Ben, and her son, she found herself having to focus on putting one step in front of the other just to get to the end of the walk.

Elena realised then that something was wrong. She booked a GP appointment where she had her bloods taken, and that same day after picking up her son, she was told she had leukaemia and that the local hospital was expecting her.

‘Paralysed by shock’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I parked up on my driveway and sat still, paralysed by shock. My husband arrived home and saw me still sitting in the car. I told him to pick up our son and I would tell him the news inside. I had no intention of telling him outside, with what felt like an audience of passing pedestrians.

“I cried and hugged him tight as I delivered the devastating news. And then, with a snap of the fingers, we went into organisation mode so I could get to the hospital as soon as possible.”

Chemotherapy saw Elena's hair begin to fall out, before she ultimately shaved it off.

On admittance at the hospital, Elena had a bone marrow biopsy which later confirmed an official diagnosis of PCL. Her treatment included chemotherapy and steroids, and on her second round of chemo, she began to lose her hair.

“I hated the thought of it falling out bit by bit so I asked my husband to bring clippers in,” she said. “Ben braved the first cut, right through the middle. It was the hardest thing I have ever had to do. I think it was the hardest thing Ben has had to do, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shaving my head was me taking back the power, but it did also feel incredibly overwhelming. I did go on to get lots of compliments for my bald head, and I rocked it most of the time as turbans and wigs were just too uncomfortable.”

Elena is now on maintenance treatment and in remission. She is pictured with her son, and her husband, Ben.

Elena had two stem cell transplants, thanks to a young male donor from Germany, and she went on to achieve full remission for 18 months before experiencing two relapses.

“I am now on maintenance treatment and thankfully in remission,” she said. “I am grateful for all the support I have had around me, and I’m now working towards having this current chemotherapy stabilised.”